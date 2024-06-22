Advertisement
CBI To Probe NEET-UG Scam Amid Intensifying Paper Leak Allegations

Ministry of Education assigns CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in NEET (UG) Examination 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
CBI To Probe NEET-UG Scam Amid Intensifying Paper Leak Allegations Ministry of Education tasks CBI with probing NEET-UG 2024 irregularities. (Picture Source: ANI)

The Ministry of Education late night on Saturday announced the decision to hand over the probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision comes in the wake of mounting concerns and regarding the integrity of the examination process.

The ministry in its statement said, "Certain cases of alleged irregularities / cheating /impersonation / malpractices have been reported. For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India after a review has decided to entrust the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation."

