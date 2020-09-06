Union Ministry of Health rushes central teams to Punjab and Chandigarh to review health measures

New Delhi: Central teams have been deployed to Punjab and UT of Chandigarh who will be stationed there for 10 days, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

''Ministry of Health and Family welfare rushes central teams to Punjab & Chandigarh to be stationed for 10 days The teams will assist the State/UT in review of public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID-19,'' said PIB on Twitter.

.@MoHFW_INDIA rushes central teams to Punjab & Chandigarh to be stationed for 10 days The teams will assist the State/UT in review of public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of #COVID19 Read: https://t.co/JQWwIZMfZh — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 6, 2020

The Ministry is a statement said that the high-level teams will assist the State/UT in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID patients with the aim to reduce mortality and save lives, adding that they will also guide the State/UT in effectively addressing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

Giving more information about the team, the Ministry said, ''The two-member teams will comprise of a Community Medicine expert from PGIMER, Chandigarh and an epidemiologist from NCDC. These teams shall be stationed in the State/UT for ten days to provide extended guidance in managing COVID.''

Meanwhile, Punjab has reported a total of 60,013 cases, whereas it has 15,731 active Cases, till date. The Ministry also ahred data of Testing Per Million for the State which is at 37546 (India’s average figure is 34593.1 at present).

On the other hand, the UT of Chandigarh is reporting 2095 active cases whereas its cumulative cases stand at 5268. Testing Per Million and cumulative positivity stand at 38054 and 11.99%, respectively.

The Centre is actively supporting the States/UTs that are seeing a sudden surge in the number of COVID cases and those that are reporting high mortality by deputing multi-sectoral Central teams. Many such teams have visited several States/UTs in the past months.