Minor Girl Leaves Home To Meet Instagram Friend In Pakistan, Stopped At Airport

A minor girl who wanted to go to Pakistan to meet her Instagram friend was handed over to police by Jaipur airport authorities

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:33 PM IST|Source: PTI

Jaipur: A minor girl who wanted to go to Pakistan to meet her Instagram friend was handed over to police by Jaipur airport authorities on Friday, officials said. Airport Station Officer Digpal Singh said the girl, a resident of Sikar's Shrimadhopur, had no documents required for international travel. He also said there is no flight from Jaipur to Pakistan.

The official said the girl told police she went to the airport to go to Pakistan to meet her Instagram friend. He said the family members of the girl have been informed and she would be handed over to them.

Recently, a 34-year-old married woman from Alwar, Rajasthan, went to Pakistan on a valid passport and visa to meet with her Facebook friend, whom she later got married to.

