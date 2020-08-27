हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP Police

Minor girl raped, accused held after gunfight in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and the accused was arrested after a gunfight with police personnel, officials said on Thursday.

Minor girl raped, accused held after gunfight in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Noida: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and the accused was arrested after a gunfight with police personnel, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ecotech 3 police station area on Tuesday afternoon after which an FIR was lodged, and the accused was identified and nabbed on Wednesday, the officials said.

"The case was challenging as the accused was wearing a face mask at the time of the crime and there was no eyewitness of the incident. The victim too had seen the accused for the first time. Police teams swung into action and the accused was identified," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"When a police team reached the location of the accused, he tried to run away from the spot. He also opened fire on the team in his bid to escape but was overpowered and caught," Shukla said.

The officer said she met the minor girl, whose parents are daily wage earners, and she was in a stable condition and getting adequate medical care.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, Shukla added.

