हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Minor quake measuring 3.7 rocks Ladakh, no casualty reported

A light intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with its epicentre in the Ladakh region. Officials of the meteorological (MET) department said an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday morning.

Minor quake measuring 3.7 rocks Ladakh, no casualty reported

Srinagar: A light intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with its epicentre in the Ladakh region. There were no reports of casualty or damage to property.

Officials of the meteorological (MET) department said an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.39 a.m.

"The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 36.62 degrees north and longitude 74.56 degrees east.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ladakh region. It occurred 200 Kilometres inside the earth`s crust," MET officials said.

Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region and temblors have wrought destruction here in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005. The quake measured 7.3 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Muzaffarabad.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeLadakh
Next
Story

Kumbh Mela 2021 limited to 30 days amid coronavirus scare, will begin on April 1

Must Watch

PT3M43S

Kashmir: 'Muslim Janbaz Force' takes responsibility for firing near hotel of foreign diplomats