Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799258https://zeenews.india.com/india/minor-raped-in-west-bengal-nearly-2-months-after-rg-kar-shocker-2799258.html
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL NEWS

Minor Raped In West Bengal Nearly 2 Months After RG Kar Shocker

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, District Police officials arrested the accused, a Railways employee, from the government quarter allotted to him.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Minor Raped In West Bengal Nearly 2 Months After RG Kar Shocker Representational Image.

Kolkata: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her tutor in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and the accused has been arrested on Friday, police said. 

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, District Police officials arrested the accused, a Railways employee, from the government quarter allotted to him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that besides working as a railway staff, the accused used to teach local students on weekends.

As per the complaint, the victim was in a state of shock for quite some time, following which she was taken to a counsellor. After some counselling sessions, the victim revealed about the ordeal.

As per the complaint, the accused had been molesting the victim for quite some time and one evening raped her when no one was his quarter.

The accused even threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

After she revealed the entire incident, her parents lodged a formal complaint with the local police station following which the accused was arrested.

The accused has been booked under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The incident has left people in a state of shock.

The state has been witnessing protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College &amp; Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises and allegations of tampering with evidence in the matter.

The CBI sleuths, probing the R.G. Kar case, identified procedural lapses in the drafting of the post-mortem report and the process of conducting the autopsy.

The CBI said the post-mortem report lacks mentions and descriptions in technical and proper medical terms.

The post-mortem was conducted after sunset which is against the general protocol, autopsy process was completed within 70 minutes, which was an unusually short period considering the seriousness of the matter, the CBI said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
DNA Video
DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm