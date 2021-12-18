Minority Rights Day: Indian Army inaugurates renovated Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Kupwara

Srinagar: Indian Army, Kupwara Terriers inaugurates the newly constructed overhead shed on the pathway to Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple on the propitious Minority Rights Day 2021. This day is observed to protect the rights of minority communities, as a contribution to nation-building and ensuring communal harmony and bonhomie nationwide.

The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kheer Bhawani (Ragnya Bhagwati) constructed over a sacred heptagonal spring known to change its colour with various hues.

Every year on Zestha Asthami Mela, thousands of pilgrims of all walks of life come and offer their prayers with devotion to get their wishes fulfilled by Mata Ragnya Bhagwati.

However, the pathway to the temple was open thus demanding an overhead structure to comfort the barefooted walking pilgrims during inclement weather. Kupwara Terriers took the initiative and commenced the construction on November 26, 2021 of overhead shed on the pathway to the shrine and completed it on 05 Dec 21, before Kupwara could see its first snow fall of the season.

Col Swaraj Bhattacharya, CO I60 Inf Bn (TA) (H&H) inaugurated the infra in presence of all three religious clerics, families and locals of Tikker, participated in puja and offered milk & floral tribute to the idol of Kheer Bhawani Mata.

This newly constructed infrastructure by Kupwara Terriers is dedicated to the Kashmiri Hindus known as the ‘Kashmiri Pandits’ in anticipation of their return to the valley.



Live TV