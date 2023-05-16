Mirwaiz Farooq Murder: Two Absconding Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Arrested In J-K

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) captured two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists involved in the murder of Mirwaiz Farooq in 1990, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir's police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough into the assassination case of late Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, father of Molvi Umar Farooq Chairman Hurriyat conference who was killed at this Nigeen residence on May 21, 1990, by the arrest of two Hizb terrorists who were evading arrest since over three decades.



The police said the arrested terrorists includes the one who had entered the bedroom of late Mirwaiz and opened fire at him. Addressing a press conference at the police control room (PCR) here, Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain said that on May 21, 1990, a case regarding the killing of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was lodged in police station Nigeen under FIR 61/1990. “Then the case was transferred to CBI. The CBI had presented a charge sheet against one accused after arresting him before the TADA court after which the court awarded lifer to him,” he said,

The special DG CID said that investigations into the case revealed that Hizb commander Abdullah Bangroo had hatched a conspiracy to kill Mirwaiz. “Bangroo and his associate (both Hizb commanders) were killed in encounters while one accused was serving life.

A total of five accused were involved in the killing of Mirwaiz; two were killed in encounters, one serving life; with the arrest of the remaining two, all five were brought to justice; fresh arrests include terrorists who went to Mirwaiz’s bedroom to open fire, Swain said



Two more accused Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, both residents of Srinagar were arrested by the State Investigating Agency (SIA). They were evading arrest as they were hiding in Pakistan and Nepal over the years. Both have been arrested and handed over to CBI as proclaimed offenders,” the police officer said.

He said one of the two arrested Hizb terrorists Zahoor Ahmed Bhat was the one who had entered the bedroom of Mirwaiz and opened fire at him. The special DG, however, didn’t reveal where the duo was arrested. Hence the three decades old case was solved claimed the police.