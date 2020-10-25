Mirzapur MP seeks ban on Amazon Prime's 'Mirzapur 2', writes to PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath

MIRZAPUR: Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, has demanded a ban on the recently launched web-series on Amazon Prime — Mirzapur 2. The Apna Dal MP accused the web-series of spreading ethnic disharmony.

Patel alleged that the series began streaming on Amazon Prime on October 23 and was maligning the image of Mirzapur by portraying it as a violent region.

The Apna Dal leader told reporters that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mirzapur 'is a centre of harmony' and the matter must be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible for sullying its image.

'Mirzapur 2' is a violent tale of feuds in families, politics and elections. It features Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma in the primary roles.