Miscreant fires at Crime branch team in Delhi, held

New Delhi: A miscreant allegedly fired at a Crime Branch team in Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Wednesday night. The miscreant was nabbed by the police from the spot of the incident.

Earlier, the miscreant, identified as Dharmendra, had fled after firing at a police party from Delhi's Kotwali area.

Live TV

More than half a dozen cases, related to robbery and theft, are registered under his name.

The police have launched a probe into the matter.

Earlier in February, two miscreants were arrested after they opened fire at police who were chasing them. The miscreants had committed a robbery near Akshardham Temple area and were trying to escape when the police apprehended them, as per reports.