Hampi

Miscreants allegedly damage pillar in UNESCO world heritage site Hampi; Karnataka Police initiate probe

Bellary Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Rangarajan said that there are likely four-five people involved in the incident. 

Miscreants allegedly damage pillar in UNESCO world heritage site Hampi; Karnataka Police initiate probe

After a video of miscreants reportedly causing damage to a pillar in the temple ruins of UNESCO World Heritage Site Hampi in Karnataka surfaced on social media, the state police on Saturday has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Bellary Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Rangarajan said that there are likely four-five people involved in the incident. The police official has assured that the accused will be arrested and prosecuted. I will not be able to give more information, will speed up inquiry.

"There are likely 4-5 people involved in it. Accused will be arrested and prosecuted. I will not be able to give more information, will speed up inquiry," said Bellary SP Rangarajan.

Earlier in the day, the police inspected the site.

After a video of a man causing damage to a pillar reportedly in the temple ruins of Hampi surfaced on social media, locals on Saturday staged a protest demanding adequate protection for the ancient monuments.

Locals protested after a video of a man damaging the pillar of the temple ruins, said to be in Hampi, began circulating on social media.

The development comes just days after the Times Magazine listed the Hampi World Heritage site as the second must-see place in 2019.

Hampi, an ancient village in Karnataka is dotted with numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire. It is believed to have been the country’s richest city, which attracted traders from Persia and Portugal. 

Tags:
HampiHampi pillarsUNESCOUNESCO world heritage siteKarnataka Police
