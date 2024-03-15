'Misplaced, Misinformed And Unwarranted': MEA Rejects US' Remarks On CAA

NEW DELHI: In a bold rebuttal to the United States' recent stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Government of India (GoI) has unequivocally dismissed the notion put forth by the US State Department regarding the monitoring of CAA implementation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the US statements as "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized during a press briefing that the CAA is centred on providing citizenship rather than revoking it. He reiterated that the law aims to address statelessness, uphold human dignity, and support human rights, aligning with India's inclusive ethos and longstanding commitment to human rights.

Jaiswal clarified, "The CAA grants safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014."

The MEA's response comes on the heels of remarks made by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, expressing concerns and stating, "We are closely monitoring this law (and) how it will be implemented," particularly in light of its potential impact on religious freedom in India. However, Jaiswal asserted that such apprehensions are unfounded and reiterated India's commitment to democratic principles, emphasizing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities.

#WATCH | On CAA, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "As you are well aware, the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is an internal matter of India and is in keeping with India's inclusive traditions and a long-standing commitment to human rights. The act grants a safe haven to… pic.twitter.com/cJBiDvI7JU — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Controversy Surrounding CAA Implementation

The Central government's recent notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, which effectively enforces the contentious CAA of 2019, has sparked further controversy and legal challenges. Various parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), as well as political figures like Debabrata Saika and Abdul Khaleque, have approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of these rules.

IUML, a petitioner challenging the CAA since 2019, argues that the rules create a discriminatory regime based solely on religious identity, violating constitutional provisions and international obligations. They assert that the CAA undermines secularism, a fundamental tenet of the Indian Constitution.

Legal Battle Over CAA

The CAA, enacted in December 2019 amidst nationwide protests, expedites citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighboring countries. However, critics argue that it discriminates against Muslims and undermines India's secular fabric. The law, which amends the Citizenship Act of 1955, provides a path to citizenship for specific religious groups from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, excluding Muslims. Additionally, certain regions in Northeast India are exempt from its provisions.

As legal battles ensue, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear pleas seeking a stay on the CAA Rules, 2024, highlighting the ongoing contentious debate surrounding the legislation's implementation.