Missing SPO, his associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, weapons recovered

Srinagar: Special police officer (SPO) of BJP leader and his “associate”, who had decamped along with two AK-47 rifles from guard room a couple of days ago, was arrested on Wednesday (December 15) by Kulgam police.

A senior police officer of Kupwara confirming his arrest said, “We have arrested the missing PSO and his associate along with weapons he had taken with him. He is being questioned.”

During the intervening night of December 12 and 13, Saqib Ahmad Tantry (SPO) deployed as PSO of local BJP leader Abdul Rashid Zargar had decamped with two weapons and was missing along with his associate Arif Ahmad, also a resident of Bohipora Kupwara.

Earlier today, the Police had also announced Rs 5 lakh reward to anyone providing information about the duo.

Live TV