'Missing' Tejashwi Yadav back in action, to raise AES deaths' issue in Bihar Assembly

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that he will raise the issue of deaths occurring due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar state Assembly on Monday, days after he was criticised over his absence in the monsoon session of the Assembly.

He said that his focus would be on rise in crimes and state government's approach towards healthcare in Bihar. The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister had been missing from public life after RJD's debacle in Lok Sabha elections in May 2019.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism, Tejashwi said that he did not go on any exile and he had given the reason for his absence in a Twitter post.

On June 28, Tejashwi Yadav had said that he was busy over the last few weeks as was undergoing treatment for a ligament and ACL injury.

"Friends! For the last few weeks, I was busy undergoing treatment for my long-delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I`m amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories," Yadav tweeted.

Speaking on AES deaths in the state, Tejashwi had added, "Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that is why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here."

Earlier, Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, had snapped at reporters who queried about Tejashwi Yadav, saying "aapke ghar ke andar hai (he is inside your homes)". Later, she added, "He is not hiding or loitering around. Wherever he is, he is doing the job that is expected of him.

