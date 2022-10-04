Mission 2024: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao likely to announce national party on Dussehra

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is expected to announce the name of his national party on the occasion of Dussehra here at Telangana Bhavan. A release from K Chandrashekar Rao`s office on Monday stated that the TRS will hold a meeting on October 5. There are speculations that KCR may reveal the details of his approach toward national politics after the meeting, and a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the party's name.

Citing sources ANI report said that KCR will also be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital. TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy told ANI, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance," adding that KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level as the Gujarat model has failed utterly and the country is looking for a strong alternative.

Sreedhar Reddy further said, "Wait and watch for the CM KCR to announce the name of the National party."

On the other hand, Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman and EX-MP, Madhu Goud Yaskhi, told ANI, "It is a meaningless move by the CM of Telangana to form a national party. He has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".

"KCR is just trying to divide the opposition for the benefit of the BJP party. Congress is the only way to a BJP-free country. If KCR wishes it, he should join Congress. However, the Congress does not want any alliance with the TRS party at the state level," said Madhu Goud Yaskhi.

TRS trying to divert attention from failures: BJP

BJP's Telangana spokesperson N V Subhash quipped that the party has no objection if Telangana Rashtra Samithi becomes a national or international party and added that it is a ploy to divert attention from the failures of the KCR government. He told ANI, "The BJP has no objection if TRS becomes a national or international party. It is just a ploy to divert the people`s attention from the failures of the K Chandrasekhar Rao government."

In the past 8 years, the state has not seen any development, but many TRS leaders including KCR were found guilty of corruption, he reportedly said.

NV Subhas also cited reports that a 12-seater aircraft worth Rs 100 crores was bought for the new party, adding "This is a famous illustration of how the public`s money has been stolen. This will not be tolerated by the BJP."

Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dr Lakshman stated that "In a democracy, any political party at the national level or state level, everybody has the right to start the National party," adding "As KCR wants to start the National party on the occasion of Dussehra, I want to question KCR that whether the promises that were made to the people of Telangana are unfulfilled, there is a lot of anger among the people of Telangana among all the group of people."

Earlier on October 1, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr K Lakshman attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said, "The promises he made to the people of Telangana are unfulfilled. All groups of people are angry with him. All corruption charges across the country have their roots in Hyderabad. So to divert the public attention, TRS is trying to showcase itself as a National Party. It is a corrupt party ruled by a family."

"So as KCR is going to launch a national party, I want to ask him, what exactly are you trying to show to the country that you are running a family-ruled party and you want to take the corruption across the country?" Lakshman said.

KCR is leaving no stone unturned to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their policies. Against PM Modi`s old slogan of `Congress Mukt Bharat`, KCR is now giving the slogan of `BJP Mukt Bharat`. He has been looking for a national role since 2018, but his efforts have intensified in recent months.

(With ANI Inputs)