Mission Impossible Theme Music Bhojpuri Version Is Breaking The Internet: Watch Viral Video

The Bhojpuri rendition of the iconic Mission Impossible theme music is currently breaking the internet. An has created a buzz on social media platforms with his rendition of the iconic, globally recognized melody.

The short video clip of the music was shared on the Instagram account Acoustic Music Library. In the clip, the artist was seen playing the tune on a synthesizer. He added a regional twist to popular music.

In the viral video, a desktop screen in the background can be seen displaying a Tom Cruise wallpaper with the text "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Bhojpuri." "Mission Impossible in Bhojpuri," the caption of the post read. The video went viral and garnered nearly 2 million views. It sparked a meme and joke fest in the comment section.

“Apni shaadi main iss gaane pe entry karungaa” (I will enter my wedding with this song), a user wrote. Aap jeet gaye bhai (you won, brother), wrote another. A third user wrote, “Ye reel Tom bhai tak nahi pahunchni chahiye (This reel should not reach Tom brother).

Released in 2023, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the series and a sequel to Mission: Impossible—Fallout (2018).