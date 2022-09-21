NewsIndia
Mission Lok Sabha Election 2024: New Role for Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Uttar Pradesh - DETAILS

Earlier, the BJP had entrusted Naqvi with the responsibility of Kargil Lok Sabha seat. The BJP won this seat for the first time in the year 2014 and retained control of the seat in 2019 as well, but in the recently held council elections in Ladakh, the BJP had to face defeat at the hands of the Congress.

  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is seen spending some time in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Naqvi, who is considered to be an important Muslim face of the BJP, is about to increase his political movement in UP.
  • It is reported that he may soon visit Rampur, Lucknow, Allahabad and Moradabad.

There is still about one and a half years left for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, but preparations have started for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is also seen increasing the pace during this period. Recently he spent some time in Uttar Pradesh. The special thing is that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, there is a large Muslim population in the BJP-ruled state. Naqvi, who is considered to be an important Muslim face of the BJP, is about to increase his political movement in UP. It is reported that he may soon visit Rampur, Lucknow, Allahabad and Moradabad. The share of the minority community in these areas is very high. During the UP visit, the former Union minister will increase contacts with Muslim organizations and organize 'Samwad' meetings.

Earlier, the BJP had entrusted Naqvi with the responsibility of Kargil Lok Sabha seat. The BJP won this seat for the first time in the year 2014 and retained control of the seat in 2019 as well, but in the recently held council elections in Ladakh, the BJP had to face defeat at the hands of the Congress. The number of Muslim voters in Kargil Lok Sabha seat is about 55 percent. Whereas, 42 percent of the voters are Buddhists.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can also look towards UP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is reported that the UP unit of Janata Dal United has presented a proposal to CM Kumar to contest elections from UP. Also, Nitish could soon address rallies in Mirzapur and Jaunpur. On behalf of the state unit, the Bihar CM has been suggested to contest either from Mirzapur, Phulpur or Ambedkar Nagar.

