Mission Shakti announcement violates model code of conduct: Mamata Banerjee

 "Today's announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by PM Modi, " tweeted Mamata Banerjee

Image courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced about the testing of an anti-satellite missile, which he called Mission Shakti, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a series of tweets, said that the Mission Shakti announcement violates the model code of conduct. "Today's announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by PM Modi, desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of the model code of conduct," she said.

Mamata Banerjee also added that they will "lodge a complaint with the Election Commission." "There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat," her tweet read. 

Ms Banerjee also added that the "scientists deserve the credit" and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, she praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation said that it is a historic day for as India had entered into the elite club of space powers by successfully shooting down a low earth orbit satellite with an anti-satellite missile or ASAT. 

