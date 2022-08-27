Former cricketer Mithali Raj met BJP All India President JP Nadda. Mithali herself went to meet the BJP president at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday. She talked to Nadda for some time. Suddenly, new speculations have started in the political circles around Mithali-Nadda meeting. The question has started to arise, is Mithali going to join the BJP camp?

Telangana's assembly elections are ahead. This is the first time that the BJP is fighting for power in this South Indian state. For that purpose, BJP has started campaigning vigorously. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Singh has launched 'Praja Sangram Yatra'. As a part of this 'Praja Sangram Yatra', the top leaders of the BJP are meeting the top personalities of the state. According to sources, it was the BJP state leadership that requested Mithali to meet Nadda. However, sources close to Mithali say that there is no reason for buzz around this meeting. She told the close circle that this meeting was purely a courtesy meeting.

Former cricketer Mithali Raj meets BJP national president JP Nadda in Hyderabad, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/WuvbdA4L9y August 27, 2022

Mithali said goodbye to cricket this year. On June 8, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from cricket in a long post on her social media account. She started his career in 1999. Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and is considered as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. She holds numerous records in international cricket. She is the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women's One Day International matches. Not only that, but she held the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings eight times. Furthermore, she has won many trophies not only as a batsman but also by leading the team. India reached the World Cup final under her captaincy in 2017.

After retirement, Mithali indicated that she wanted to enter cricket administration. BCCI wants to do something for women's cricket. But that opportunity has not come yet. It is not clear whether she will get an opportunity to go into cricket administration in the near future or not. Meanwhile, her BJP connection came to the fore.