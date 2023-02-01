‘Mitr Kaal Budget has no Roadmap to Build India’s Future': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharalam presented her 5th union budget on the floor of the Parliament earlier today. This year's Budget presentation holds significance as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s government's last full budget before the next parliamentary elections, slated for April-May 2024. She announced several big initiatives to boost the growth rate and the national economy. However, the opposition isn’t happy with the union budget 2023-2024 at all and claims that the budget proves the government has no roadmap to build India’s future.’

Also read: ‘It's Amrit Kaal for PM Modi, not for Common People’: AAP Hits Out at Budget 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share his view on the Union budget 2023-2024. In his tweet, he mentioned how the budget has ‘no vision to create jobs.’

‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has:

NO vision to create Jobs

NO plan to tackle Mehngai

NO intent to stem Inequality



1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn’t Care!



This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2023

“‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs, NO plan to tackle Mehngai, NO intent to stem Inequality. The 1 percent richest own 40 percent of the wealth, 50 percent poorest pay 64 percent of GST, and 42 percent of youth are unemployed- yet, the PM doesn't Care! This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future,” Rahul Gandhi’s tweet read.

Further, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also lashed out at Centre and has called Budget 2023 ‘Amrit Kaal’ for PM Modi. Further, the AAP leaders said the Union Budget for 2023-24, presented by the finance minister in Parliament, does not have any provision for the country's farmers, soldiers, and youth. No provision for anyone in the budget.