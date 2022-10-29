Mizoram: 4 dead, 10 injured as petrol-carrying tanker catches fire

Aizawl: In an unfortunate incident, a petrol-carrying tanker caught fire on Saturday, October 29, 2022, killing at least 4 and injuring 10 in Mizoram’s Aizawal district. The incident took place at the Tuirial area where a tanker carrying petrol caught fire. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aizawl, C. Lalruaia, told ANI that four bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident so far.

"10 other persons were also injured in the incident. One four-wheeler taxi and two 2-wheelers were damaged in the fire incident," the police official said.