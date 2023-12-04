trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695294
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full Name Of Constituency-Wise Winning Candidates

The 40-member Mizoram assembly went to the polls in a single phase on November 7 and the counting of votes were held today. 

Mizoram assembly election results have been declared and the Zoram People's Movement has secured a simple majority by winning 27 seats. On the other hand, the ruling Mizo National Front has won just 10 seats while the BJP has bagged two and Congress one seat. The 40-member assembly went to the polls in a single phase on November 7 and the counting of votes were held today. Below is the list of all winning candidates:

Zoram People's Movement

Kolasib(5)- LALFAMKIMA
Chalfilh(8)- LALBIAKZAMA
Tawi(9) - Prof. Lalnilawma
Aizawl North-I(10) - Vanlalhlana
Aizawl North-II(11) - Dr. VANLALTHLANA
Aizawl North-III(12) - K. SAPDANGA
Aizawl West-I(15) - TBC Lalvenchhunga
Aizawl West-II(16) - Lalnghinglova Hmar
Aizawl West-III(17) - V. L. ZAITHANZAMA
Aizawl South-I(18) - C. LALSAWIVUNGA
Aizawl South-II(19)- Lalchhuanthanga
Aizawl South-III(20)- Baryl Vanneihsangi - Meet First Time MLA Baryl Vanneihsangi
Aizawl East-I(13)- LALTHANSANGA
Aizawl East-II(14)- B. LALCHHANZOVA
Lengteng(21) - F.RODINGLIANA
Tuichang(22)- W CHHUANAWMA
Champhai North (23) - H. GINZALALA
Champhai South(24)- Lt Col. CLEMENT LALHMINGTHANGA
Serchhip(26)- LALDUHOMA
Tuikum(27)- P.C. VANLALRUATA
Hrangturzo(28)- LALMUANPUIA PUNTE
South Tuipui(29) - Jeje Lalpekhlua
Lunglei North(30)- V. MALSAWMTLUANGA
Lunglei East(31)- LALRINPUII
Lunglei West(32) - T. LALHLIMPUIA
Lunglei South(33)- LALRAMLIANA PAPUIA
Lawngtlai East(38)- Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah

MNF

Tuirial(4)- K. LALDAWNGLIANA
Mamit(3)- H. LALZIRLIANA
Serlui(6)- LALRINSANGA RALTE
Tuivawl(7)- Lalchhandama Ralte
East Tuipui(25)- Ramthanmawia
Thorang(34)- R. Rohmingliana
West Tuipui(35)- PROVA CHAKMA
Hachhek(1)- ROBERT ROMAWIA ROYTE
Dampa(2)- LALRINTLUANGA SAILO
Tuichawng(36)- Rasik Mohan Chakma

BJP

Saiha(39) - Dr. K. Beichhua
Palak(40)- K. HRAHMO

Congress

Lawngtlai West(37) C. Ngunlianchunga

The results for the Mizoram elections were mostly on the lines of exit polls that predicted a majority for ZPM.

