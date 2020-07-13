Mizoram HSSLC result 2020: MBSE to release class 12 result on July 14 at mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam on Tuesday (July 14). The results will be announced at around 12 noon on the official website of the board, i.e. mbse.edu.in.

Students can also check their results on indiaresults.com since it is the official results partner for the Mizoram Board Results.

The HSSLC class 12 board exams, which were held in March this year, were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board held pending class 12 examinations for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams between July 1-3, following all necessary social distancing measures. Around 7,026 students of class 12 appeared for these exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science subjects.

According to reports, a total of 12,324 students had appeared for the overall HSSLC exam this year.

Once the results are declared by the board, students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on MBSE HSLC Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will flash on your computer/ smartphone.

Step 5: Download the result in the form of a PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

The MBSE board had in May released the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) class 10 examination. A total of 12,324 students passed in this year’s exam calculating a pass percentage of 68.33 per cent.