हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mizoram

Mizoram man, head of world's largest family with 39 wives and 94 kids, dies at 76

The patriarch of the world's largest family, Zionghaka aka Zion-a, died at a hospital here on Sunday, sources at the medical establishment said. He was 76 and is survived by 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren.

Mizoram man, head of world&#039;s largest family with 39 wives and 94 kids, dies at 76
File photo

Aizawl: The patriarch of the world's largest family, Zionghaka aka Zion-a, died at a hospital here on Sunday, sources at the medical establishment said. He was 76 and is survived by 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren.

"Zion-a was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He was undergoing treatment at his residence in Baktawng village for three days. But his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Hospital Director Dr Lalrintluanga Zahau told PTI.

Zion-a was the leader of Chana Pawl or Chhuanthar, a sect formed by his grandfather Khuangtuaha after he was expelled from Hmawngkawn village in 1942.

Since then, his family lives in Baktawng village, around 55 km from Aizawl. Khuangtuaha was succeeded by his son Chana, who was the father of Zion-a. Around 400 families are members of the sect that allows polygamy for its male members.

Zion-a's four-storey mansion at Baktawng is a major tourist attraction. The family has been featured twice by 'Ripley's Believe it or not' in 2011 and 2013.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, state Congress chief Lal Thanhawla and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma have condoled Zion-a's death.

"With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family...Rest in Peace Sir," the chief minister tweeted. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mizoram
Next
Story

Businesses must go where people are, not the opposite: Sadhguru

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Uttar Pradesh: Amidst speculations of cabinet reshuffle, CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to meet Governor