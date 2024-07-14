Mizoram Police Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 32.54 crore; 2 Arrested

Mizoram Police seized drugs worth Rs 32.54 crore and arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, in one of the largest seizures this year, according to police statement on Saturday.

In the drug seizure case that was reported in Aizawl, Mizoram, on July 12, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, the Inspector General of Police (L&O) said that during the operations, the police apprehended two people, including a lady.

"On July 12, the Khawzawl and Champhai District Police, while conducting a joint operation, intercepted one Bolero coming from Champhai towards Aizawl," he said.

The IG said that 115.55 kg Methamphetamine tablets (also called Yaba tablets or party tablets), were contained in 106 packets.

Further, he added, "The vehicle was carrying a huge quantity of Methamphetamine. The vehicle was being driven and was owned by Lalrintluanga (50) of Champai Vengthlang. The seized drugs weighed 115.55 kg (106 packets of 1, 070, 600 tablets) valued at Rs 32,11,80.000 at the local market.

"The Khawzawl police station registered a case under the ND & PS Act for further investigation to ascertain other linkages," Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

The Mizoram police had seized a large quantity of drugs worth Rs 32.54 crore in two separate operations that were conducted on July 12.

He also said that in a separate operation that was conducted on July 12, the Zokhawthar Police Station team, acting on a specific input, recovered and seized 124 soap cases of heroin, weighing 1429 grams, valued at Rs 42.87 lakh, from one vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle was identified as Lalduhawmi (27) of Dinthar Veng, Champhai, near Zokhawthar Play Ground.

Talking about the second operation, he said that the Zokhawthar Police Station has registered a case for further legal action to be taken and an investigation is being carried out.

"Zokhawthar police station registered a case for further legal action and investigation of forward and backward linkages," the senior police officer said.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Previously, on June 27, the Mizoram Police made all-out efforts in the fight against drugs, seized drugs worth Rs 66,82,35.0790, and arrested 265 people up to June this year.