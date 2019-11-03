close

Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter`s residence here on Saturday. According to sources, the meeting lasted 45 minutes and both the leaders discussed the current political situation in the state.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of government in Maharashtra. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, fought the assembly polls in alliance.

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on a '50-50' power-sharing agreement, the BJP has said that there was no agreement between the two parties on sharing the post of chief minister for two-and-a-half years. The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena 56 seats in the 288-member assembly. The NCP and Congress also fought the polls in an alliance, with the former winning 54 seats and the latter 44 seats, respectively. 

