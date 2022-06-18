MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo surgery tomorrow: Report

According to media reports, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will undergo a surgery tomorrow. He is likely to be admitted to Lilavati Hospital today. He has been suffering from leg pain for the last few days. The surgery was earlier scheduled to take place on June 1, but it was postponed. He had postponed his Ayodhya visit due to the surgery. Following the surgery, he will have to take a bed rest for two months. A few days back, Raj Thackeray had given information about his surgery at a program in Pune.

Informing about the surgery, Raj Thackeray had said during an event, “I have hip bone surgery. For about 35 years, I weighed only 63 kg. But then I started gaining weight and other things. We have to take health care diet very seriously. We are all aware of this. Therefore, we all need to take care of our health.”

Relief for Raj Thackeray

Shangli district Session Court has cancelled the arrest warrant issued against Raj Thackeray. The Shirala court of Shangli had issued the arrest warrant against Thackeray for his continued absence for the hearing. Thackeray's lawyers had filed a plea aginst the warrant.

