Mob set afire vehicles, police posts after village head shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

LUCKNOW: The killing of a village head of Basgaon in Azamgarh on Friday (August 15) triggered mob violence, which was further aggravated after a child was crushed to death by a vehicle, prompting rioters to put several vehicles and a police post in the area on fire, said police.

Satyamev (42), the village head of Basgaon in Tarwan area of Azamgarh district, was shot dead by some miscreants. The incident prompted his supporters to take to streets and unleash violence in the area.

Amid the rampaging mob, a child was crushed to death by a vehicle, further infuriating the people, who set many vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers on fire.

An official told PTI that the mob put the nearby Bongaria police outpost also on fire.

CM Yogi Adityanath suspends SHO, outpost in-charge:

Taking note of the killing of the village head that triggered the mob violence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered forthwith suspension of the concerned SHO and the outpost in-charge. Condemnning the deaths, CM Adityanath also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of each of the victims.

He also asked officials to take strict action in the matter and invoke the NSA against those involved in killing the village head as well as triggering the violence.