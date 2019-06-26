Mobile app developed for Amarnath yatra pilgrims, provides route and weather info

The Amarnath Shrine Board has developed a mobile application to help the pilgrims venturing the holy Amarnath Yatra. The app has been designed and developed by the National E-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The mobile app, Sri Amarnathji Yatra, has been designed to ease the journey of Amarnath pilgrims, providing crucial information like route, weather conditions, dos and don’ts, among others.

“The app will help a pilgrim plan his yatra. It will mention the facilities available at the cave shrine, weather predictions, route information, dos and don’ts, health-related information and FAQs,” said a spokesperson of the Amarnath Shrine Board.

He further said that the mobile app would also provide a link to users for helicopter ticket booking. Besides, the app will also have SOS call alert system to ensure safety of passengers.

A pilgrim can log in to the app using the yatra permit form number. Once logged in, a pilgrim can also be tracked live, so that help could reach him at the earliest in case of any emergency.

The Sri Amarnathji Yatra, Meity mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have raised security concerns over the Amarnath Yatra, which is slated to begin on July 1. All necessary security arrangements have been made by the authorities in the wake of terror threats.

Sources have told Zee Media that security agencies have decided to issue a 'barcode'-enabled authority slip to pilgrims to keep a track of their movement to and from the cave shrine.

An enhanced number of upgraded RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags will also be used on vehicles that will transport pilgrims and other civilians to and from the Amarnath Yatra.

The para-military forces, including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been asked to remain extra vigilant and to ensure full-proof security to the pilgrims going to the annual Amarnath Yatra