Mobile payments pioneer Paytm ‘deeply rooted in India’ — social media users hail Paytm’s QR strength that powers India’s small merchants

India’s leading mobile payments company Paytm has empowered small merchants, fostered financial inclusion and brought millions into the fold of the mainstream economy by pioneering QR payments. It has become an essential part of India's digital transformation story.

A recent tweet showcased the extent to which Paytm has penetrated the Indian market, making digital payments accessible to people from all walks of life. A user shared an image of an elderly lady selling cow dung with a Paytm QR code prominently displayed. The caption read, "Digital India at its best."

https://twitter.com/aligarh_nishant/status/1633002872307875842

Another Twitter user, Vaibhav, shared a photo of a woman in Bengaluru selling corn and peanuts with a Paytm All-in-One QR code visible on her cart. Vaibhav wrote, "Paytm is now so deeply rooted in India. It's the first rain in Bangalore and the lady doesn't have to worry much about wet notes now."

https://twitter.com/agrawal1vaibhav/status/1636780455155634177

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded, "Feels truly privileged to see trust of such champions in Paytm. My respect for her and every street vendor who supports Digital India mission."

https://twitter.com/vijayshekhar/status/1636799200838193152

Paytm's innovative solutions like All-in-One QR and Soundbox have made it possible for small merchants and street vendors to accept digital payments conveniently and avoid the issues that come with handling cash. This has also played a significant role in promoting financial inclusion in India. By adopting digital payments, these merchants have become a part of the growing digital economy.

Paytm UPI Lite, the company’s latest offering, is set to make UPI payments even more accessible. It allows for lightning-fast small-value payments of up to ₹200 that never fail. Paytm UPI Lite will help merchants further, as they will be able to accept digital payments more reliably and quickly, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

Paytm's rapid pace of innovation reflects the significant progress it has made in transforming the digital payments landscape in India. With the introduction of Paytm UPI Lite, the company is furthering the mission of Digital India.

Disclaimer - Consumer Connect Initiative