'Mockery Of Democracy': Mamata Banerjee Attacks Modi Govt Over Suspension Of Opposition MPs

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government on Monday, accusing them of making a "mockery of democracy" following the suspension of 46 Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Ruckus In Parliament: 46 MPs Suspended For "Misconduct"

A total of forty-six Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) faced suspension for alleged "misconduct" and non-compliance with the Chair's directives, sparking criticism from Banerjee. She questioned the move, emphasizing the importance of a democratic system and the role of the opposition in raising crucial issues.

Choked Voices: Opposition Silenced, Says Mamata Banerjee

"The voices of the people have been choked. Let them suspend the House first. They have no moral right to run this House to suspend the opposition fully...They will run a mockery, nothing else. It is a mockery of democracy," declared the West Bengal CM, expressing concern over the stifling of dissenting voices.

Joining Hands With Congress And Seat-Sharing

Responding to queries about joining hands with Congress, Mamata Banerjee stated, "Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talk and discuss." On the delay in seat sharing in the INDIA alliance, she remarked, "It is not late. Better late than never..."

#WATCH | On delay in seat sharing in INDIA alliance, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "It is not late. Better late than never..." pic.twitter.com/7Y7GMYK4Lm — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Opposition MPs Suspended Across Houses: Demand For Amit Shah's Statement

A total of 45 opposition MPs, including prominent figures like Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, were suspended from Rajya Sabha. Eleven of them have been referred to the Privilege Committee. The Opposition members have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the breach of Parliament's security on December 13.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests: Security Breach Takes Center Stage

Lok Sabha witnessed continuous protests, leading to its adjournment for the day. The Opposition's uproar focused on the breach of Parliament security on December 13. The suspension motion was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, citing members' violation of rules. The MPs that have been suspended from Lok Sabha are Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), A. Raja (DMK), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Aparupa Poddar (TMC), Prasun Banerjee (TMC), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), Ganesan Selvam (DMK), CN Annadurai (DMK), Adhir Ranjan Choudhary (INC), T. Sumathy (DMK), Kani K. Navas (IUML), Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (DMK), NK Premachandran (RSP), Sougata Ray (TMC), Satabdi Roy (TMC), Asit Kumar Mal (TMC), Kaushalendra Kumar - (JDU), Anto Antony (INC), SS Palanimanickam (DMK), Pratima Mondal (TMC), Kakoli Ghosh (TMC), K Muraleedharan (INC), Sunil Mondal (TMC), Ramalingam Sellaperumal (DMK), Kodikunnel Suresh (INC), Amar Singh (INC), Rajmohan Unnithan (INC), Su. Thirunavukkarasar (INC), TR Baalu (DMK), Gaurav Gogoi (INC), Vijaykumar Vasanth (INC), Dr. K Jayakumar (INC), Abdul Khaleque (INC).

Unruly Conduct: Previous Suspensions on December 14

It is noteworthy that on December 14, a day after the Parliament security breach, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended for "unruly conduct" in Parliament. The list includes prominent names like Manickam Tagore, Kanimozhi, PR Natrajan, VK Sreekandan, Benny Bahanan, K Subramanyam, S Venkatesan, and Mohammad Jawed, with Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien being the lone MP suspended from the Rajya Sabha.