Model Divya Pahuja, Linked To Gangster’s Fake Encounter, Shot Dead In Gurugram

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old model who was once the girlfriend of Gurugram’s most-wanted gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was found shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday. The police have arrested three persons, including the hotel owner, for allegedly trying to dispose of her body. Divya’s family has accused the hotel owner of being hired by Gadoli’s relatives to kill her. Divya had a troubled past, as she was involved in the underworld since she was 18 years old.

She was arrested by the Mumbai police in 2016 for allegedly tipping off the Haryana police about Gadoli’s location, leading to his encounter in a hotel near the Mumbai airport. The encounter was later found to be fake, and several police officials and Divya were booked for murder. Divya spent seven years in jail before getting bail from the Bombay High Court in June 2023.

However, her life did not improve after her release, as she met a tragic end in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday. According to the police, the hotel owner, Abhijeet Singh, shot her dead after an argument over some obscene photos that he claimed she had of him. He then tried to get rid of her body with the help of two of his employees, Hemraj and Om Prakash. He also called two other associates and gave them his BMW car, in which the body was kept, to dump it somewhere. The police intercepted the car and arrested the three accused, while the other two are still absconding.

Divya’s sister, Naina, however, has alleged that Singh was lying and that he was paid by Gadoli’s sister Sudesh Kataria and brother Brahm Prakash Kataria to kill Divya. She said that Divya had no relation with Singh and that he was trying to frame her. She also pointed out that the CCTV footage of the hotel showed Singh and his employees carrying the body to the car.

She said that Divya had met Singh on January 1 and that the family had last spoken to her on January 2 at 11:50 am. She said that they became worried when they could not reach her phone later that day. The police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against the accused and are investigating the matter. They are also trying to recover the body and nab the other two suspects. The motive behind the murder and the role of Gadoli’s family members are yet to be ascertained.