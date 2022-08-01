Model Ishita Gupta is working on a brand new music video

Ishita Gupta is in various headlines these days for sharing dazzling pictures from her recent photoshoots with Mohammed Vivid. Since the model entered the industry, people can't stop crushing on her. While Ishita is turning heads due to her explicit beauty and charisma, she is now gearing up to mark her foray into the world of music videos.

According to the sources, we have found out that model Ishita Gupta will soon be seen in a music video. The actress has already started working on this project, and the music video will be released on all platforms. "I'm very excited about this music video and can't wait to see how people react to it. I have tried my best and hope this music video is graced with great love," says Ishita Gupta.

This is the most we have known and we can share it. We hope that the model will soon drop more details about the music video. Starting as an event organiser, Ishita Gupta always wanted to try her luck in acting. She went on to be an international model first, and now she is all set to treat her fans with her acting skills.

Ishita Gupta already has an exquisite history taking to her acting career. We are confident that you too might have heard rumours about the model and her Bollywood acting offers. Well, Ishita Gupta was offered a role in Kabir Singh and she couldn't accept it as she was studying for her graduation. This is just one instance. There have been a couple of more. Besides this, we have also heard that Ishita is shooting for a feature film in Bahrain.

The model has already worked in commercials for a few brands like LuLu Hypermarkets, Mukta A2 Cinemas, and Devji Since 1950. Ishita Gupta is also famous on social media for her peculiar fashion sense. She has a huge fan following and we hope that her music video is a super hit.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)