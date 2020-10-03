हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Moderate earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Assam's Kampur

According to the state disaster management officials, no loss of life or property has been reported as yet.

Moderate earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Assam&#039;s Kampur
Representational Image

GUWAHATI: A moderate quake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday (October 3) night, causing panic among people, officials said.

According to the state disaster management officials, no loss of life or property has been reported as yet.

As per the data of the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 21.06 p.m. on Saturday and was at a depth of 10 km with epicentre in 51 km west of Guwahati city.

The tremor, which lasted for several seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes.

Northeastern states, especially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the mighty Brahmaputra river, which passes by the congested Guwahati city.

EarthquakeEarthquake todayKampurearthquake AssamRichter scale
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, says Rahul Gandhi after visiting Hathras
