Moderate rainfall likely in Delhi, Haryana and UP in next few hours, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttrakhand, East Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in next few hours.

In its forecast, the IMD said thunderstorm with moderate rain would occur over entire Delhi, Panipat, Karnal, Gannaur, Baghpat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Gohana, Gannaur, Baraut, Jind, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Palwal, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Ghaziabad in the next two hours.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain would occur over Ballabhgarh, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Sohana, Bhiwari, Kosli, Hissar, Narora, Jattari, Aligarh and adjoining areas during next two hours, the weather office said.

Coinciding with its forecast, some parts of the national capital witnessed a drizzle on Thursday morning. However, it did not bring any respite from the intense heat in the national capital.

According to the IMD, rainfall of 2.4 mm was registered in the Ridge area.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy on Thursday and light rains across the city are likely, the IMD said.

The monsoon, already delayed, is expected to reach Delhi around Sunday, it added.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to be 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average. The minimum temperature is likely remain over 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches higher.

The weather forecasting agency also stated that Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also witness a heavy downpour.

Thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning warning has also been issued for the state of Bihar.