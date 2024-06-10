Chirag Paswan Reacts To Receiving Same Portfolio Once Held By His Father, Says...

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Ministers: The day after Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), was sworn in as a cabinet minister, he reinforced his claim as his father's rightful successor by securing the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, a position previously held by his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan. The Hajipur MP expressed satisfaction with the Cabinet berth; he is set to lead. Paswan said, "I am happy and satisfied with the responsibility given to me by my Prime Minister.”

Highlighting that the role aligns with whatever he pointed out in his manifesto, Paswan said, “I have been given the responsibility of a department, which I had also mentioned in my vision document. Ours is an agricultural country, so it is very important that the processing, packaging, and marketing of what the farmers produce are good. This will not only provide employment opportunities in large numbers in the country, but the future belongs to this department,” reported ANI.

Chirag voiced his forward vision from his ministry and said, “Today is the time of processing; I think it has a huge scope in India, and it will contribute greatly to the development of the country.”

#WATCH | On being made the Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan says, "I will fulfil whatever responsibility has been given to me by the Prime Minister and I have been given the responsibility of a department which I had also mentioned in my vision document...… pic.twitter.com/3tEEhuLfrL — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

Tracing Chirag Paswan’s Rise

Performing well for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Paswan’s LJP bagged all five seats allocated to the party during the Lok Sabha elections and maintained a 100% strike rate. The party faced numerous challenges after Ram Vilas’s demise, who also swept all six seats it contested in the 2029 general elections.

The tension escalated in June 2021 when Chirag's uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, staged an overnight coup to remove Chirag from an important party role and secure a place in Modi's cabinet. Following this, Chirag found himself thrust into the political wilderness, struggling to regain his footing.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP recognised Chirag's strong support from the public and gave him five important seats as part of their coalition agreement. The NDA left the Paras faction despite having support from four MPs.

LJP (RV) fielded its candidates in Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui.