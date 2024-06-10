Advertisement
CABINET PORTFOLIO ANNOUNCEMENT

Modi 3.0: Cabinet Portfolio Announced; Who Got What - Check Full List

Modi 3.0: The action-packed election season has concluded with the formation of the cabinet. Given that it is a coalition government, the allocation of portfolios is particularly interesting to observe.

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Ministers Full List: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath with 71 ministers, the new union cabinet has announced the key portfolios. While the big 4 have been retained, important portfolios have been assigned to Bharatiya Janata Party allies. The cabinet's oath-taking ceremony took place on Sunday. With the addition of 30 cabinet ministers, 36 ministers of state (MoS), and 5 ministers of state with independent charge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was formally established. 

List of Cabinet Ministers Who Retained Their Portfolios: 

Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence
Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs
Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education
Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

List of Cabinet Ministers Who Got New Portfolios: 

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Agriculture and Rural Development Portfolios
J P Nadda - Health Portfolio 
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar - Power Portfolio
Kiren Rijiju - Parliamentary Affairs Ministry (Former Earth Sciences Ministry)

Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

List of BJP's Allies and their Portfolio:

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary - MoS (independent charge) in skill development ministry and MoS in education ministry
Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav - MoS (independent charge) of Ayush ministry and MoS health
TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu -  Civil Aviation Minister
LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan - Food Processing Ministry
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi - MSME ministry
Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD(U) - Panchayati Raj and Animal Husbandry
Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy - Heavy Industries and Steel
JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
TDP's Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
Anupriya Patel - Minister of State for Health and Fertilizers Ministry

