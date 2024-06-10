Modi 3.0: Cabinet Portfolio Announced; Who Got What - Check Full List

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Ministers Full List: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath with 71 ministers, the new union cabinet has announced the key portfolios. While the big 4 have been retained, important portfolios have been assigned to Bharatiya Janata Party allies. The cabinet's oath-taking ceremony took place on Sunday. With the addition of 30 cabinet ministers, 36 ministers of state (MoS), and 5 ministers of state with independent charge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was formally established.

List of Cabinet Ministers Who Retained Their Portfolios:

Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs

Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education

Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

List of Cabinet Ministers Who Got New Portfolios:

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Agriculture and Rural Development Portfolios

J P Nadda - Health Portfolio

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar - Power Portfolio

Kiren Rijiju - Parliamentary Affairs Ministry (Former Earth Sciences Ministry)

Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

List of BJP's Allies and their Portfolio:

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary - MoS (independent charge) in skill development ministry and MoS in education ministry

Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav - MoS (independent charge) of Ayush ministry and MoS health

TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu - Civil Aviation Minister

LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan - Food Processing Ministry

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi - MSME ministry

Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD(U) - Panchayati Raj and Animal Husbandry

Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy - Heavy Industries and Steel

JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

TDP's Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

Anupriya Patel - Minister of State for Health and Fertilizers Ministry