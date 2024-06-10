Advertisement
Modi 3.0: Union Cabinet Approves Govt. Assistance For Constructing 3 Crore Houses Under PMAY

The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi 3.0: In the first meeting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
This was the inaugural meeting of the Modi 3.0 government's Union Cabinet after the oath-taking ceremony yesterday. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's home at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Ministers from every NDA ally attended the conference.

"It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," officials said.

The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities. Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years. All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.

