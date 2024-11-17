Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nigeria on Sunday, marking the start of his three-nation tour. On invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this is the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. The Prime Minister is on a three-nation tour from November 17 to November 21, with the first stop being Nigeria, followed by Brazil for 19th G20 summit and finally to Guyana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of his warm reception by the Indian diaspora in Nigeria through a series posts on ‘X’. Calling the experience ‘heartwarming,’ he wrote, "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!"

Modi responded to a post on X by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who expressed his eagerness to welcome the Indian leader.

“Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi," Tinubu wrote.

In reply, Modi shared pictures from his official handle on X, capturing moments of his arrival in Nigeria, including his deplaning and greeting the dignitaries and people present at the airport.

During his interaction with the Indian diaspora, Narendra Modi highlighted the Marathi community in Nigeria's happiness over Marathi being granted the status of a Classical Language. Notably, the Union Cabinet granted classical status to Marathi along with several other languages, last month.

What’s On Agenda In PM’s Three-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks in Nigeria to boost ties between the two countries. His visit comes at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening strategic relations.

After Nigeria, Modi will travel to Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit on November 18-19. As a Troika member, India will contribute to shaping the agenda, building on its G20 presidency. Brazil plans to prioritize Global South issues to ensure progress on key matters.

His final stop is Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over 50 years. He will address the Guyanese Parliament and honor the Indian diaspora, whose roots in Guyana trace back 185 years.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)