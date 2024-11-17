‘Modi Became PM Because...’: Congress' Kharge Takes Jibe At BJP In Umred Rally

Umred: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that divisive slogans raised by some BJP leaders was an attempt to polarise the society and asserted it should not be allowed.

Addressing a rally at Umred in Nagpur ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Kharge said the BJP leaders have already been trying to divide the society, and raising slogans like 'batenge to katenge' (divided we fall) to further polarise it.

"But, there is no unanimity among the Mahayuti leaders on such slogans. Such polarisation shouldn't be allowed," he said.

Kharge also said categorising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr B R Ambedkar to a particular community is not right.

The Congress and its leaders laid down their lives for the country's unity, unlike the BJP and RSS which have made "no contribution" to the country, Kharge claimed.

"The Maharashtra assembly elections are important as there is a need to defeat the incumbent government which has come to power by theft and intimidation," he charged.

"Those who left our side to join the BJP-led alliance had done so because of the fear of central agencies," he claimed.

The Congress leader said Gujarat was ruled by "one person for 24 years" and asked why there is still poverty in that state.

"Whatever development has taken place in Maharashtra is all because of Congress governments," he asserted.

"Modi became the prime minister because we protected the Constitution and democracy, otherwise he would have been selling tea. A person like me would be toiling somewhere if there was no Constitution. A country like USA still doesn't vote for a woman. In India, everyone has equal rights. In India, all are safe," he said.

Kharge claimed PM Modi works for a few rich individuals and waived Rs 16 lakh crore of their debt, but did not help farmers and the poor people.

Demonetisation (which took place under the Modi government) killed the poor people, he alleged and urged voters not to fall for the BJP's "falsehood".

"Defeat the incumbent government and give MVA a full majority, so that even thieves will be scared," he said.

Kharge said it was necessary for the MVA to be in power for the welfare of people.

The MVA will work for the welfare of women and farmers, he added.