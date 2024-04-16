Modi Becomes First Sitting PM To Hold Rally In Raiganj; Claims Bengal Seat Rooting For BJP

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in West Bengal's Raiganj becoming the first sitting PM to do so. Sharing a video of the roadshow, Modi said, 'BJP all the way in Raiganj'. A fierce electoral contest is set to unfold in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency, located within the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, as the BJP and TMC vie for victory. Modi's rally takes place over a week following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's roadshow in Raiganj. During her campaign, Banerjee covered a three-kilometre route on foot within the constituency.

It’s BJP all the way in Raiganj! pic.twitter.com/BNKn3Vdpfh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2024

From Raiganj, Modi Slams Mamata

Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Modi alleged that Trinamool Congress has given permission to illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants to change the demography of West Bengal and disturb law and order in the state. "Those who suffered from partition and were against partition, they (TMC) don't want to give them citizenship. TMC is against CAA, they keep spreading false rumours about it. TMC has given permission to Bangladeshis, and Rohingyas to change demography and disturb law and order in Bengal. They are under TMC's protection. To boost their vote bank, TMC is playing with the future of West Bengal."

Modi further said that those who governed West Bengal for several years halted the development of the state.

Raiganj Lok Sabha Seat

The Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency, located within the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, is poised for a fierce electoral showdown between the BJP and TMC in the upcoming general election. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has nominated Krishna Kalyani as its candidate to contest against the BJP's Kartick Paul for the Raiganj seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri secured victory in the Raiganj seat with a margin of 60,574 votes, defeating TMC's Agarwal Kanaialal. In 2014, Md. Salim from CPIM emerged victorious, defeating Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunsi by a margin of 1,634 votes.