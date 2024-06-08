Modi Cabinet 3.0: Balancing Act Between BJP, NDA Allies Intensifies; Who Is Getting What?

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The historic third consecutive victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has set the stage for PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a third term on Sunday. The reduced majority of the BJP in 2024 has provided its allies with leverage to assert their preferences in both policymaking and ministry allocations. As the largest party in the coalition, the BJP must negotiate the demands of its allies.

This raises the pivotal question of how the Modi cabinet's portfolios will be allocated between the BJP and its allies. The criteria for the division of the Modi cabinet may include appeasing defeated state leaders and achieving caste-region balance. The allocation of posts becomes crucial specially in states where the BJP is facing resentment.

The composition of Modi's cabinet 3.0 is determined by a formula that allocates ministerial berths based on the number of MPs each ally party has. This formula is particularly significant in the context of the caste-based division of seats for MPs from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. With several BJP leaders not securing their elections, it is anticipated that the representation of BJP ministers may decline, whereas the NDA allies are expected to have an increased share in the cabinet.

Demands Made By Major NDA Allies TDP And JD(U)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, are significant partners in the NDA and are considered kingmakers. Their support is crucial for the government's stability, and they are reportedly eyeing the Railways Ministry, one of the most coveted in the Union Cabinet.

​Sources indicate that both parties, the JD(U) with 12 seats and the TDP with 16 seats, are vying for three to four ministries each, proportional to their seat count. The JD(U) has proposed that Nitish Kumar, who previously managed the Railway Ministry during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government in 1998-99 and 2001-2004, should lead it again to showcase the 'good works' accomplished previously.

The Shiv Sena, under Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with seven seats, and the LJP-RV with five seats, have also made their demands known. The LJP-RV is said to be seeking the Food and Public Distribution Ministry, previously held by the late Ram Vilas Paswan during Modi's first two terms, for his son and party leader Chirag Paswan.

Ministries That Will Stay With BJP In Modi Cabinet 3.0

Key ministries such as Home, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Finance are considered non-negotiable, with the BJP planning to retain these portfolios. The party aims to maintain control over ministries that have been the Modi government's hallmark or have received the Prime Minister's personal attention.

One Minister From One Caste Formula

The BJP, mindful of the social engineering that impacted the 2024 election results, is meticulously forming the Modi cabinet team, considering the caste readiness for NDA in Bihar, where each caste may be represented by one ministerial post: Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahmin, Extremely Backward, Kushwaha, Yadav, and Dalit.

The allocation of posts becomes crucial in states where the resentment against the BJP is growing, for example Haryana and Rajasthan. as the poll results. Speculation are rife whether Vasundhara Raje's son will secure a position in the Modi cabinet.

18 Ministers Of NDA Allies In Modi 3.0 Cabinet?

Chirag Paswan's party LJP is likely to get a minister portfolio. While HAM(S) MP Jitan Ram Manjhi is likely to become a minister in the Modi-led NDA cabinet. Because both of them come from Dalit community and this formula has been decided to woo dalit voters. According to sources, the BJP is likely to get 18 ministers, while the rest of the NDA, other than the BJP, will get a total of 18 ministerial posts. This includes 7 Cabinet and 11 Ministers of State. There can be 2-2 ministers from TDP and JDU. The Shiv Sena, NCP, LJP, JD (S) and HAM are expected to get one ministerial berth each.