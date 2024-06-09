Modi Cabinet 3.0: Check Full List Of Union Ministers In Newly Formed NDA Govt

Narendra Modi took the oath of office as prime minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday, making history as the second PM to do so after Jawaharlal Nehru to win a third term in office. Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers alongside Modi, who took an oath in the name of God. This indicates the Prime Minister's emphasis on continuity and experience, as they too held senior positions during his second term.



The Modi cabinet featured two new members: former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. Party president J P Nadda rejoined the cabinet after a five-year absence. Among those retained as ministers were BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Bhupender Yadav, who were previously members of the Rajya Sabha but were elected to the Lok Sabha.



Among the BJP members sworn in as ministers were former chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, and Jual Oram. They were administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu. The 73-year-old Modi took office as prime minister for the first time in 2014 and then again in 2019. He was re-elected from Varanasi to the Lok Sabha.

43 ministers in the Modi Cabinet 3.0 have held three terms or more in the parliament; 39 of them have held ministerial positions in the previous Indian government. Several former chief ministers, 34 ministers with experience in State legislatures, and 23 ministers with State ministry experience make up the Cabinet.

Here's the full list of ministers in Modi Cabinet 3.0:

(1.) Narendra Modi (BJP)

(2.) Rajnath Singh (BJP)

(3.) Amit Shah (BJP)

(4.) Nitin Gadkari (BJP)

(5.) Jagat Prakash Nadda (BJP)

(6.) Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP)

(7.) Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP)

(8.) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (BJP)

(9.) Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)

(10.) HD Kumaraswamy (JDS)

(11.) Piyush Goyal (BJP)

(12.) Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP)

(13.) Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM)

(14.) Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (JDU)

(15.) Sarbanand Sonowal (BJP)

(16.) Dr Virendra Kumar (BJP)

(17.) Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP)

(18.) Pralhad Joshi (BJP)

(19.) Jual Oram (BJP)

(20.) Giriraj Singh (BJP)

(21.) Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP)

(22.) Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP)

(23.) Bhupender Yadav (BJP)

(24.) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

(25.) Annapurna Devi (BJP)

(26.) Kiren Rijiju (BJP)

(27.) Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP)

(28.) Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP)

(29.) G Kishan Reddy (BJP)

(30.) Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas)

(31.) CR Patil (BJP)

(32.) Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP)

(33.) Dr Jitendra Singh (BJP)

(34.) Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP)

(35.) Pratap Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

(36.) Jayant Chaudhary (RLD)

(37.) Jitin Prasada (BJP)

(38.) Shripad Naik (BJP)

(39.) Kishan Pal Gurjar (BJP)

(40.) Pankaj Chaudhary (BJP)

(41.) Ramdas Athawale (RPI)

(42.) Ramnath Thakur (JDU)

(43.) Nityanand Rai (BJP)

(44.) Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal)

(45.) V Somanna (BJP)

(46.) Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP)

(47.) SP Singh Baghel (BJP)

(List is being updated. This is a developing story)