SUGARCANE PRICES

Modi Cabinet Approves Hike In Sugarcane Procurement Prices Amid Farmers' Protest

Amid the ongoing agitation of the farmers, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet has approved an increase in the FRP of sugarcane from Rs 315/quintal to Rs 340/quintal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wenesday approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane at Rs 340/quintal at a sugar recovery rate of 10.25%, news agency ANI quoted as saying CCEA said.The decision by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government comes amid the ongoing agitation of the farmers. Addressing a press conference, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It has been decided to fix the price for the upcoming sugarcane season, in the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, to ensure the fair and reasonable price of sugarcane to the farmers by the sugar mills."

"It has been decided to fix the price at Rs 340 per quintal for the year 2024-25 as compared to the previous year which was Rs 315, which has increased to Rs 340 per quintal this year..." Thakur added.

Hailing the price revision as 'historic', the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said that " the revised price of sugarcane is about 8% higher than the FRP of sugarcane for the current season 2023-24." The revised FRP will be applicable w.e.f. 01 Oct 2024.

