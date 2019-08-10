Modi government likely to bring bill to prevent religious conversion in next Parliament session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is likely to bring a bill to prevent conversion of religion. Sources have told Zee News that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government may bring the anti-conversion bill in the next session of Parliament.

The sources said that the government has already started preparations for the same and discussion are underway to bring the bill that might prevent any kind of religious conversion.

This comes shortly after the conclusion of the Budget Session of Parliament wherein the government passed key bills like Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, which bifurcates the state into two Union Territories – Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which criminalises triple talaq.

Both the bills were passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid uproar by opposition. While the opposition questioned the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated, it opposed the clause of sending husband to jail in cases of triple talaq.

As the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die, Speaker Om Birla and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the recent session was one of the best in the history of Parliament.

Terming it as a “golden session for Lok Sabha”, Om Birla had pointed that as many as 35 bills were passed. According to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, “99% government business” was completed during the previous session of Parliament.

The highlights of the Budget session of Parliament were oath taking by elected representatives, election of Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker, Motion of Thanks on the President Ram Nath Kovind’s joint address, financial business relating to Union Budget for 2019-20.

The session also witnessed India's first full time woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, present her maiden Budget on the floor of the House. The session was slated to end on July 26.

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation and triple talaq bills, Parliament also passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019, which aims at strengthening the central anti-terror agency and empowering its officials.