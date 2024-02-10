A day after the BJP government announced Bharat Ratna for former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, Jayant Chaudhary today said that the working style of the Narendra Modi government has imprints of the former PM and farmer leader. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Jayant said that be it work of building toilets for women or initiatives for farmer welfare, these all reflect the ideologies of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Jayant emphasised that the joy of Bharat Ratna was not confined to Singh's family alone but shared by the entire farming community. "The decision taken to award Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, it is a big decision...Yesterday, people celebrated Diwali after the announcement...Yesterday, the farmers distributed sweets in Connaught Place. This only shows that the decision was not only limited to his family members but is a decision to strengthen the farmers," the RLD chief said in Rajya Sabha today.

He said that the current government's style of work over the past 10 years also reflects Chaudhary Charan Singh. He further added that recognizing Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, has sparked a renewed interest in his legacy among the nation's youth and policymakers.

Jayant Chaudhary further said, "I have been in the opposition for 10 years, I am sitting on this side of this house for some time, the working style of the present government also has a glimpse of the thoughts of Chaudhary Charan Singh. When PM Modi addresses the issues of toilets in village, when the GoI makes women empowerment its platform and creates awareness in the villages, I remember Chaudhary Charan Singh ji's quote in it."

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said that only a rooted government could have given Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh.