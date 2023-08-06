trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645406
RAHUL GANDHI

Modi Govt 'Afraid' Of Rahul Gandhi: Sanjay Raut On Delay In Congress Leader's Reinstatement As MP

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 this year after a court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced him to two years in jail in the case a day earlier.

Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Union government was 'afraid' of Rahul Gandhi and that is why the Congress leader is yet to be reinstated as Lok Sabha MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

"The swiftness with which he was disqualified as MP is not being seen after the SC staying the conviction. Three days have passed but the Lok Sabha Speaker is yet to reinstate him," Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, told reporters.

"The Central government is scared of Rahul Gandhi due to which he is yet to be reinstated as MP," he added.

Decrying the delay as well as the speaker's statement that he needs to study the SC order, Raut said, "We (opposition bloc) INDIA parties are meeting tomorrow to discuss our strategy."

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 this year after a court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced him to two years in jail in the case a day earlier.

On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction, after which he approached the apex court on July 15.

