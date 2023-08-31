trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656051
Modi Govt Calls Parliament's 'Special Session' From 18 To 22 September, Agenda Unclear

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the special session will have 5 sittings between the two houses.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 05:24 PM IST|Source: ANI
Modi Govt Calls Parliament's 'Special Session' From 18 To 22 September, Agenda Unclear

New Delhi: The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 and it will have five sittings. The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.  

