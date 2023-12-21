New Delhi: Further intensifying the ongoing war of words with the Centre, the Opposition lawmakers, who faced suspension from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha earlier this week, took to the streets of central Delhi on Thursday holding a protest march from the Old Parliament building to Vijay Chowk. The demonstration began with Opposition MPs carrying a prominent banner declaring "Save Democracy" and placards bearing messages such as "Opposition MPs Suspended! Is This The End of Democracy?" and "Parliament Caged, Democracy Expelled!"

Row Escalates Over Lok Sabha Security Breach

The protest comes amidst an escalating conflict between opposition parties and the ruling BJP concerning the expulsion of over 140 MPs for alleged "unruly conduct." The rift deepened as parliamentary authorities and the opposition collided over demands for the government to be answerable for the recent security breach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were called upon to provide formal statements, but they declined, citing unspecified national security concerns. Despite this, both leaders addressed the media on the issue.

Kharge Leads Opposition Protest March

At the forefront of the protest was Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the BJP of lacking faith in democratic principles.

The BJP recently passed bills replacing India's criminal laws after the expulsion of a significant portion of the Opposition. Kharge asserted, "This protest is against the government. The Modi government does not want the Parliament to function." He criticized the government for attempting to suppress the Opposition's voice by raising issues related to the Rajya Sabha chairman. Kharge emphasized the condemnable nature of the government's actions, noting that if the Opposition cannot express itself in Parliament, it will turn to other platforms.

"We are repeatedly requesting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman to allow us to speak on Parliament security breach," Kharge informed reporters.

Jantar Mantar Protest On Friday

Kharge also revealed that members of the INDIA bloc would stage a second protest at the Jantar Mantar on Friday, further underlining the persistence of the Opposition in the face of mass suspensions. A meeting was also held at Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex on Wednesday afternoon to finalise the programme.

All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said. They will also hold a "mock Parliament". Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha is likely to be the speaker for the mock proceedings. It may be noted that more than 140 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since last week for disrupting proceedings.

Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. They have also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the visitor pass for at least one of the culprits who jumped into the Lok Sabha gallery on December 13.