'Modi Govt Will Put You In Detention Center': Mamata Banerjee Urges Matuas Community To Not Fall For CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today continued her rhetoric against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing the people from Bengal's Krishananagar where TMC's Mahua Moitra is up against BJP's Rajmata Amrita Roy, Banerjee asked the Matua community to not fall for the CAA.

"Matuas, please have faith in me. I will not allow anyone to snatch your citizenship. Don't fall for the false assurance of the central government. If you apply, you will be designated as a foreigner for 5 years. They will snatch everything from you and they will keep you in a detention camp. Do you want that or want to live peacefully?" asked Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee said that she won't allow the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal. "We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal," she said while addressing her first rally in the election season after her injury earlier this month. The Bengal Chief Minister mocked the BJP's target of winning 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls and challenged the saffron camp to win at least 200 constituencies.

Banerjee slammed the INDIA bloc parties including CPI(M) and Congress for joining hands with the BJP in West Bengal. "There is no INDIA alliance in West Bengal. The CPI(M) and Congress are working for the BJP in Bengal," she claimed.

Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 enable persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship and applications are to be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided by the government. The Centre notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who had sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three neighbouring countries--Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, of six minority communities there.